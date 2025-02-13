Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.3% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $82,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $275.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $775.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $172.62 and a 12-month high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

