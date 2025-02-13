Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 22,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
