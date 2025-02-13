Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 22,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

