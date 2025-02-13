Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Buyback $500.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Lyft has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.