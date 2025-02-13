Magnera (MAGN) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Magnera to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Magnera alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$79.05 million -1.24 Magnera Competitors $4.88 billion $390.72 million 34.77

Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 129 986 500 112 2.34

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Magnera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Magnera’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -22.40% -4.57% Magnera Competitors 4.41% 9.01% 4.30%

Volatility & Risk

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnera

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.