Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,973,400 shares, an increase of 4,973,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,946.8 days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
