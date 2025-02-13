Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Markel Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,131,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,915,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,398,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,490,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,897.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,774.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,658.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,417.65 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 97.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

