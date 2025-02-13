Materion (MTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $433.22 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Materion Stock Down 2.7 %
Materion stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.23. Materion has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Materion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.
About Materion
Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.
