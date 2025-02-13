Materion (MTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $433.22 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion Stock Down 2.7 %

Materion stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.23. Materion has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

About Materion

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.