Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 16,760.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.80. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

