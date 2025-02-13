MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI opened at $2,016.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,835.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,936.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

