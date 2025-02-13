Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Metallus were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTUS opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $644.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. Metallus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

