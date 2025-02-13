Michael Ziff Sells 30,000 Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 30,000 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total value of £35,400 ($44,062.73).

Town Centre Securities Stock Up 5.2 %

TOWN stock opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.09 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.11. Town Centre Securities Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 165 ($2.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.28.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

