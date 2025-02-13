Michael Ziff Sells 30,000 Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 30,000 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total value of £35,400 ($44,062.73).
Town Centre Securities Stock Up 5.2 %
TOWN stock opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.09 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.11. Town Centre Securities Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 165 ($2.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.28.
Town Centre Securities Company Profile
