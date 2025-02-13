Mike Powell Acquires 12 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($15.87) per share, with a total value of £153 ($190.44).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Mike Powell purchased 12 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £143.52 ($178.64).

Mondi Stock Up 1.0 %

MNDI opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.56) on Thursday. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,618 ($20.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,689.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,199.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,320.67.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

