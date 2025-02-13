MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.03. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 127,732 shares.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of MIND C.T.I. worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

