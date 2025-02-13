Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 12,720 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,175 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,021,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,538.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

