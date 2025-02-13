MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £40,019.80 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £40,019.80 ($49,813.04).
Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Graham Prothero bought 40 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £201.20 ($250.44).
MJ Gleeson Stock Down 2.7 %
MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 476 ($5.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 494.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.71. The stock has a market cap of £277.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 439.50 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 654 ($8.14).
MJ Gleeson Company Profile
MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.
Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder. Its two-bedroom homes start from circa £100,000. Gleeson’s vision is “Building Homes. Changing Lives”, prioritising areas where people need affordable housing the most.
