MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £40,019.80 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £40,019.80 ($49,813.04).

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Graham Prothero bought 40 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £201.20 ($250.44).

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 2.7 %

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 476 ($5.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 494.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.71. The stock has a market cap of £277.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 439.50 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 654 ($8.14).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts expect that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder. Its two-bedroom homes start from circa £100,000. Gleeson’s vision is “Building Homes. Changing Lives”, prioritising areas where people need affordable housing the most.

