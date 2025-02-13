Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,301,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $699.46 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $625.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

