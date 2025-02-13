National Bank Financial Comments on EMX Royalty Q4 Earnings

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Stock Up 0.4 %

CVE:EMX opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$300.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 0.85. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of C$1.93 and a 52-week high of C$2.92.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.