National Bank Financial Estimates Franco-Nevada Q4 Earnings

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$190.80.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE FNV opened at C$203.34 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$140.67 and a 1 year high of C$206.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$180.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$174.54.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

