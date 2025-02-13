National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:OR FY2024 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OR. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$29.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.91. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$17.41 and a 12 month high of C$29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

