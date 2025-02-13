National Bank Financial Predicts OceanaGold Q4 Earnings

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities raised OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.13.

OGC stock opened at C$4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.92. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$4.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 459.00 and a beta of 1.62.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

