National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:AYA FY2024 Earnings

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.11 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$9.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.33.

Insider Activity at Aya Gold & Silver

In related news, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total transaction of C$724,145.52. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Insiders have sold a total of 152,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,507 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.