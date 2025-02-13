NatWest Group plc Has $17.97 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 5.3% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after acquiring an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 716,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $410,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,644 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.55, for a total transaction of $10,320,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,888,979.95. The trade was a 28.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,795 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.82, for a total transaction of $25,622,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,198 shares of company stock worth $515,102,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $725.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $727.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.