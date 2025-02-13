Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Navient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NAVI

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. KBC Group NV grew its position in Navient by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Navient by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.