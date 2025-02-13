NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

NetApp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. NetApp has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $38,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,017,276. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,562 shares of company stock worth $7,687,180. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

