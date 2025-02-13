NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

