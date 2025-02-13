NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,571,650,000 after buying an additional 820,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,284,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,630,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after purchasing an additional 851,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

