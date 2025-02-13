NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in NICE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.93.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $171.90 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

