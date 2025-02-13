NICE (NICE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $715.26 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.93.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

