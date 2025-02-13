Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. On average, analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,047.65. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

