Olympic Steel (ZEUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Olympic Steel to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.52. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $73.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Olympic Steel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

