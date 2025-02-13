Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

OVV opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

