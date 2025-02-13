Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,329,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $204.50 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.30.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

