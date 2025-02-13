Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 200.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Paycom Software last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 25.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

