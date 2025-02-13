PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Holdings Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 138.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 105,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 61,283 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter.

PFN opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

