PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 134,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,510 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,495,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 496,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 155,291 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.04 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

