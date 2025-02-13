Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,706,435.50. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,012 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $350,259.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,268,564.90. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 32.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

