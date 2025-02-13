PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 465.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

PPG opened at $114.77 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.