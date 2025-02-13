Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLDGet Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Combs bought 60,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 377,623 shares in the company, valued at $517,343.51. This trade represents a 18.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,565.75. The trade was a 9.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 198,075 shares of company stock valued at $213,486. 62.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Earnings History for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

