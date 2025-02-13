PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 43,600.0% in January

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 43,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
