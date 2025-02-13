PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 43,600.0% in January

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 43,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

