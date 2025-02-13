Q3 Earnings Forecast for Amkor Technology Issued By B. Riley

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amkor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.