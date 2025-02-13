Q3 Earnings Forecast for Amkor Technology Issued By B. Riley

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amkor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amkor Technology
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.