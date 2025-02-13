Q4 EPS Estimates for OR Raised by National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE:OR opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $288,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 437,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

