Q4 EPS Forecast for Motorola Solutions Lifted by Analyst

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Motorola Solutions in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $12.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.13 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

MSI stock opened at $466.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.15. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $314.84 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

