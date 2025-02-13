Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Tesla by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day moving average is $306.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.