Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,737.41 ($21.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,764 ($21.96). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,736 ($21.61), with a volume of 54,518 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Rathbones Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,672.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,737.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,842.62, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients’ wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting for everyone’s tomorrow has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward.

Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.