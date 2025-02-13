Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$8.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.64.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Kay Brekken bought 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,004.64. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$61,931.52. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$436.91 million, a PE ratio of 148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

