Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services stock opened at $223.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.23 and a 52-week high of $224.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.