Roth Capital Predicts Solitario Resources FY2024 Earnings

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solitario Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Solitario Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Solitario Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Solitario Resources in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Solitario Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Solitario Resources has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 59,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 19.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 370,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

