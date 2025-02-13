Roth Mkm Lowers Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ON. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,081,000 after purchasing an additional 344,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,646,000 after buying an additional 309,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

