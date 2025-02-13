Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Board Announces Share Repurchase Program

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.12.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $256.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.31. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,609 shares of company stock worth $87,647,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.