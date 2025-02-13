Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.53%. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPRX opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

